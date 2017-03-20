Dog Becomes First To Have Life Saved ...

Dog Becomes First To Have Life Saved By Protective Suit Usually Worn By Olympic Athletes

14 hrs ago

Yvonne Nugent, 47, with Diesel the red English bull mastiff who is wearing a custom made sports suit usually worn by Olympians after badly injuring his leg. A Bull-mastiff has become the first dog in Britain to have its life saved by a pioneering protective suit usually worn by OLYMPIC athletes.

