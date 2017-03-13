Despite disappointing end, North Alle...

Despite disappointing end, North Allegheny boys in lead

Although the ending was incredibly disappointing, the North Allegheny boys piled up the team points at the two-day timed-finals PIAA Class AAA swimming championships at Bucknell University this weekend. The Tigers won two relays - and appeared to have a third won - along with a pair of individual event golds to open an 88-point lead on LaSalle College High School in the team standings.

