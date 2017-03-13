Despite disappointing end, North Allegheny boys in lead

Although the ending was incredibly disappointing, the North Allegheny boys piled up the team points at the two-day timed-finals PIAA Class AAA swimming championships at Bucknell University this weekend. The Tigers won two relays - and appeared to have a third won - along with a pair of individual event golds to open an 88-point lead on LaSalle College High School in the team standings.

