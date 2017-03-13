Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill reveals she is expecting another baby
Ennis-Hill and husband Andy Hill became parents for the first time in July 2014 when son Reggie was born, but she returned to athletics the following year and won World Championship gold in Beijing before only just failing to defend her Olympic title the following summer. Someone's going to be a big brother ???? Another little Ennis-Hill on the way.
