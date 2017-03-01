Cycling: Rebecca Wiasak claims Australian individual pursuit crown
Rebecca Wiasak has swapped the rainbow jersey for green and gold after claiming her maiden national title at the Australian track cycling championships.Wiasak shot out of the blocks to build an early lead in the women's individual pursuit and the clock stopped at 3:30.404 - just enough to outlast Tasmanian rival Amy Cure [3:31.017]. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link Rebecca Wiasak wins the Individual Pursuit at the 2017 Australian track cycling championships in Brisbane.
