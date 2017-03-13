Cycling: Quintana holds on to win Tirreno-Adriatico
Colombian Nairo Quintana laid down an early marker for the Tour de France when he won the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race after holding on to his overall lead at the end of the final time trial on Tuesday. Australian Rohan Dennis prevailed in the 10.5-km solo effort against the clock to finish second overall ahead of France's Thibaut Pinot .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC