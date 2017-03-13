Cycling: Quintana holds on to win Tir...

Cycling: Quintana holds on to win Tirreno-Adriatico

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Colombian Nairo Quintana laid down an early marker for the Tour de France when he won the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race after holding on to his overall lead at the end of the final time trial on Tuesday. Australian Rohan Dennis prevailed in the 10.5-km solo effort against the clock to finish second overall ahead of France's Thibaut Pinot .

