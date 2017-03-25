Crow your own way: Adelaide's daggy i...

Crow your own way: Adelaide's daggy inspiration for AFLW grand final

For the women of the Adelaide Crows, inspiration to make history as the inaugural AFLW premiers, came from an old-school, perhaps even slightly daggy source. "Erin [Phillips] and I really love John Farnham, our era loves John Farnham, and early on we forced John Farnham on the group, and they've grown to love it as much as we have," coach Bec Goddard beamed, with the premiership cup in her lap and Phillips wearing a wide grin alongside her.

