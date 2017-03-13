Conor McGregor Sets Target Date for Floyd Mayweather Fight

It may have started as a public campaign to play off of each other's fame to remain in the spotlight, but the once mythical boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather is edging closer and closer to reality. Perhaps a Frankenstein's monster cobbled together by its own hype, McGregor vs. Mayweather has grown some serious legs recently.

