Conor McGregor Sets Target Date for Floyd Mayweather Fight
It may have started as a public campaign to play off of each other's fame to remain in the spotlight, but the once mythical boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather is edging closer and closer to reality. Perhaps a Frankenstein's monster cobbled together by its own hype, McGregor vs. Mayweather has grown some serious legs recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC