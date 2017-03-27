Christine Sinclair leads Canada squad...

Christine Sinclair leads Canada squad featuring 7 teenagers on European tour

Captain Christine Sinclair will lead a 22-woman Canadian squad that features seven teenagers to Europe in April for a pair of testing matches against Germany and Sweden. The European trip features a reunion of last summer's medallists in Rio, where Germany won gold, Sweden silver and Canada bronze.

