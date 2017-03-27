Christine Sinclair leads Canada squad featuring 7 teenagers on European tour
Captain Christine Sinclair will lead a 22-woman Canadian squad that features seven teenagers to Europe in April for a pair of testing matches against Germany and Sweden. The European trip features a reunion of last summer's medallists in Rio, where Germany won gold, Sweden silver and Canada bronze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb '17
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC