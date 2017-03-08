Chong Wei wins 4th All England title ...

Chong Wei wins 4th All England title and says he'll be back

15 hrs ago

" Top-ranked Lee Chong Wei won his fourth All England Open crown on Sunday and changed his mind about it being his 13th and last visit to badminton's oldest championship. After swatting aside first-time finalist Shi Yuqi of China 21-12, 21-10, Chong Wei said he will return to defend the title of his favorite tournament.

