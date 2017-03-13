Chelsea's Conte blasts United's 'kick...

Chelsea's Conte blasts United's 'kicking tactics'

LONDON: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte took a swipe at Jose Mourinho's tactics on Monday by accusing his Manchester United team of trying to kick tricky forward Eden Hazard out of their FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.Hazard survived the onslaught and helped Chelsea run out 1-0 winners in a prickly game, with United reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute when Spaniard Ander Herrera received a second yellow card." We came to play football but for 25 minutes it was impossible for Eden Hazard to play, because he was kicked," Conte told reporters."

