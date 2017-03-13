Charchuk realizing a dream
"My dream was to always see Europe," said Charchuk, who's from Alberton. Charchuk, who will compete in snowshoeing in Austria, is one of two Special Olympics P.E.I. athletes on Team Canada, along with figure skater Alyssa Chapman of Murray Harbour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC