Carl Hester makes solid start in Nebraska
Great Britain's Carl Hester has made a solid start to the FEI World Cup dressage final in Omaha, Nebraska. The Gloucestershire-based rider finished third aboard Nip Tuck in the opening grand prix class, and moves forward to Saturday's freestyle finale in medal contention.
