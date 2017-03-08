Canadian women lose 1-0 to Spain in A...

Canadian women lose 1-0 to Spain in Algarve Cup soccer tournament final

21 hrs ago

Canada's bid to defend its Algarve Cup title ended in a 1-0 loss to Spain in the final of the 12-team women's soccer tournament Wednesday. Canada trailed early with FC Barcelona's Leila Ouahabi connecting on a high shot from outside the penalty box in the fifth minute.

Chicago, IL

