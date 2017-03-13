Call for athlete rights charter in fallout of Russian doping
" A World Anti-Doping Agency panel is proposing a charter to formally protect the rights of athletes. WADA athlete committee chairwoman Beckie Scott says "athletes are frustrated and are asking that their 'rights' with respect to clean, fair sport be recognized and protected."
