Cal, Olympic star Ryan Murphy eager to build on Rio success

On any given day in the California pool, three-time Rio de Janeiro Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy might be going at it against U.S. teammate Tom Shields in start drills off the blocks and a short sprint to the other side. "We've got a new leader in the clubhouse!" yells coach Dave Durden when Murphy's 5.36 flashes on the board.

