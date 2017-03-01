British Cycling reputation 'in tatter...

British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says MP after parliamentary hearing

The chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee has said Britain's reputation as a cycling superpower beyond reproach is "in tatters". Damian Collins was speaking after UK Anti-Doping boss Nicole Sapstead updated the panel of MPs on her agency's investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at British Cycling and Team Sky.

