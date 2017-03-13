Brazilian sensation Soares turning into Porto's new Hulk
Soares, the Brazilian striker who earned the diminutive nickname "Tiquinho" for being too skinny as a kid, is about to become the new Hulk for FC Porto. The new sensation in Portuguese soccer has already prompted comparisons to the club's former Brazilian idol, who was nicknamed after the Marvel superhero.
