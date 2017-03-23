Braintree and Bocking pick up excellent results at busy Essex County Championships
BRAINTREE and Bocking Swimming club showed their presence at the Essex County Championships with many of their members qualifying for this year's even. Darcy Coburn started with an amazing 25-second personal best in the the 800 metre freestyle and in the 400m freestyle, Daniel Parker claimed a silver medal and Hayden Miller was eighth.
