Banning national anthem protests means U.S. Soccer is siding against movement
The "Kaepernick Effect" spread swiftly through U.S. professional and amateur sports in the weeks after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the national anthem at a football game in August. But only a single pro soccer player -- U.S. women's national team midfielder Megan Rapinoe -- chose to join the wave of protests, kneeling before games that the Seattle Reign played and before several U.S. matches.
