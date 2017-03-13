Bandy coming back to the Fens - all w...

Bandy coming back to the Fens - all welcome to have a go at game

18 hrs ago Read more: Wisbech Standard

Bandy coming back to the Fens - all welcome to have a go at game described as soccer on ice at Peterborough ice arena On Sunday night March 19, skaters armed with curved sticks will take to the ice at the Planet Ice Arena in Mallard Road Peterborough, to have a go at a game not played in England since the 1914-18 war! England were European champions in 1913a Michael Bratt, Netherlands team coach will give a rink-side chat.

Chicago, IL

