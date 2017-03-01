Badminton's Michelle Li, plagued by injury in Rio, is on the mend after surgery
It was October, and Li had just woken up from surgery to repair tears in both her hip and knee - a moment that marked the end, hopefully, of the chronic pain that had plagued her at the Rio Olympics, and the beginning of a new chapter in her badminton career. Canada's most successful badminton player ever was a broken-down wreck in Rio, playing with two labral tears in her hip, a tear in her patellar tendon in her knee and a stress fracture in her foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan '17
|SectionPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC