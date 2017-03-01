Badminton's Michelle Li, plagued by i...

Badminton's Michelle Li, plagued by injury in Rio, is on the mend after surgery

It was October, and Li had just woken up from surgery to repair tears in both her hip and knee - a moment that marked the end, hopefully, of the chronic pain that had plagued her at the Rio Olympics, and the beginning of a new chapter in her badminton career. Canada's most successful badminton player ever was a broken-down wreck in Rio, playing with two labral tears in her hip, a tear in her patellar tendon in her knee and a stress fracture in her foot.

