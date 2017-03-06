Athletics: Fredericks steps aside from IAAF task force
IOC member Frankie Fredericks has stepped aside from an IAAF task force following a newspaper report that he received almost $300,000 from disgraced marketing consultant Papa Massata Diack, athletics' world governing body said on Monday. Former Slovenia high jumper Rozle Prezelj has replaced Fredericks on the five-strong International Association of Athletics Federations' task force, which is coordinating the re-admittance process regarding the suspended Russian athletics' federation RUSAF, the IAAF statement added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Sun
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Sat
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC