Athletics: Fredericks steps aside from IAAF task force

IOC member Frankie Fredericks has stepped aside from an IAAF task force following a newspaper report that he received almost $300,000 from disgraced marketing consultant Papa Massata Diack, athletics' world governing body said on Monday. Former Slovenia high jumper Rozle Prezelj has replaced Fredericks on the five-strong International Association of Athletics Federations' task force, which is coordinating the re-admittance process regarding the suspended Russian athletics' federation RUSAF, the IAAF statement added.

