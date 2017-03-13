A super-fight that will demean the 'sport of kings'
Boxing versus UFC - and a bout between two universal superstars that will be laced with more money, charisma, and global interest than anyone dare comprehend. The build-up will be off the scale, trash talking from both fighters will be through the roof, and to say social media will go into overdrive is probably an absurd understatement.
