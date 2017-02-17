Wozniacki to face Pliskova in rain-de...

Wozniacki to face Pliskova in rain-delayed Qatar Open final

17 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki will face second-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Qatar Open after both were forced to play back-to-back matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday night due to rain playing havoc the schedule. Wozniacki swept past Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-1, 6-2 to reach her second final in Doha - six years after her first, which she lost to Vera Zvonareva.

