Women's Player of the Year Carli Lloyd signs for Manchester City
FIFA Women's Player of the Year Carli Lloyd has completed a short-term move to Manchester City, the club have announced. The 34-year-old United States midfielder has joined City from the Houston Dash for the 2017 Spring Series, FA Women's Cup and UEFA Women's Champions League campaigns.
