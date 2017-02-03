Wladimir Klitschko seeks answers against Anthony Joshua
Wladimir Klitschko has given us a lot during his 20 years a prize-fighter, as his record of 25-3 in heavyweight championship fights attests. But he hasn't fought since losing his three belts to Tyson Fury in late 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC