Wiltshire's young sporting talents handed grants to help them achieve potential
SPORT scholarship grants totalling A 6,000 were handed out to the county's most talented young athletes last night. A ceremony took place at County Hall in Trowbridge where 12 sporting prospects received grants from Wiltshire Council to help them achieve their potential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC