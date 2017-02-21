Wiltshire's young sporting talents ha...

Wiltshire's young sporting talents handed grants to help them achieve potential

SPORT scholarship grants totalling A 6,000 were handed out to the county's most talented young athletes last night. A ceremony took place at County Hall in Trowbridge where 12 sporting prospects received grants from Wiltshire Council to help them achieve their potential.

