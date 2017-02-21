Why Lakers' Jeanie Buss fired Jim Buss, Mitch Kupchak For too long, she had watched as things continued to slide Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2lsJ8SL You could never tell by watching her in that familiar Staples Center courtside seat, the 55-year-old Lakers governor always smiling and entertaining her high-profile friends who would watch her beloved team lose almost every time out. But behind the scenes, in those moments when she'd recount all the mistakes that her brother, part owner and former front office executive Jim Buss, and longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak had made and wondered why her patience in them hadn't paid off, she was more and more ready to do this deed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whitefish Bay.