Why Lakers' Jeanie Buss fired Jim Buss, Mitch Kupchak
Why Lakers' Jeanie Buss fired Jim Buss, Mitch Kupchak For too long, she had watched as things continued to slide Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2lsJ8SL You could never tell by watching her in that familiar Staples Center courtside seat, the 55-year-old Lakers governor always smiling and entertaining her high-profile friends who would watch her beloved team lose almost every time out. But behind the scenes, in those moments when she'd recount all the mistakes that her brother, part owner and former front office executive Jim Buss, and longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak had made and wondered why her patience in them hadn't paid off, she was more and more ready to do this deed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whitefish Bay.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|9 hr
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC