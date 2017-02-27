Want to help Indian players become mo...

Want to help Indian players become more professional: Sharath Kamal

Kolkata, Feb 27: Sharath Kamal, one of the finest table tennis players India has ever produced, wants budding talent to approach the sport more professionally and is prepared to extend a helping hand after he calls time on his illustrious career. "I will try to make the players more professional," Kamal told IANS in a telephonic interview days after a shocking defeat to Japan's 13-year old prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto in the semi-finals of the India Open, the second leg of the ITTF World Tour.

