Want to help Indian players become more professional: Sharath Kamal
Kolkata, Feb 27: Sharath Kamal, one of the finest table tennis players India has ever produced, wants budding talent to approach the sport more professionally and is prepared to extend a helping hand after he calls time on his illustrious career. "I will try to make the players more professional," Kamal told IANS in a telephonic interview days after a shocking defeat to Japan's 13-year old prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto in the semi-finals of the India Open, the second leg of the ITTF World Tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|23 hr
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC