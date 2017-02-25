Van Avermaet wins Het Nieuwsblad
GENT, Belgium - Olympic road champion Greg Van Avermaet came out on top of a three-man sprint on Saturday to claim a second consecutive victory in the Het Nieuwsblad, a grueling race marking the start of the Spring classics.
