USTA plays Nazi-era German national anthem

The US Tennis Association has apologized to the German Fed Cup team for playing the Nazi-era national anthem ahead of a replay match in the women's tournament. Instead of the current version of the anthem, a singer performed verses of "Das Deutschlandlied" which included the words "Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles, uber alles in der Welt," the version of the song used prior to, and during, Adolf Hitler's regime.

