Usain Bolt: 'No hard feelings' after losing Olympic gold
Usain Bolt may have lost one of his Olympic gold medals after compatriot Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance -- but the Jamaican says he has "no hard feelings" toward his sprint relay teammate. Carter, 31, has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision to strip him and the Jamaican team of their 2008 Olympic 4x100 meter relay gold and is awaiting a hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Sun
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan '17
|SectionPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC