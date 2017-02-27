Usain Bolt: 'No hard feelings' after ...

Usain Bolt: 'No hard feelings' after losing Olympic gold

14 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

Usain Bolt may have lost one of his Olympic gold medals after compatriot Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance -- but the Jamaican says he has "no hard feelings" toward his sprint relay teammate. Carter, 31, has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision to strip him and the Jamaican team of their 2008 Olympic 4x100 meter relay gold and is awaiting a hearing.

Chicago, IL

