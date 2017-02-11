Usain Bolt All-Stars victorious in final Nitro Athletics meet

Usain Bolt and his All Stars completed a clean sweep of the inaugural Nitro Athletics series on Saturday, with Bolt winning the 150-meter race in his only solo appearance of the three-night meet. With Asafa Powell and Bolt - the former and current 100-meter world record holders - running the opening two legs of the deciding 4 100-meter mixed relay, the All Stars ensured they made up a 38-point deficit on Australia to finish first overall in the team event that also included England, Japan, New Zealand and China.

