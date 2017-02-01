US women's soccer team, federation ho...

US women's soccer team, federation hope for new CBA by April

An emphasis on player-driven leadership has brought encouraging signs in talks for a labor contract between the women's national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation, according to defender Becky Sauerbrunn. The 2015 Women's World Cup champions have been without a deal since Dec. 31. Talks were stalled when the players parted ways in late December with attorney Rich Nichols, who had been executive director of the U.S. Women's National Team Player Association since late 2014.

