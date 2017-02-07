US, Russian heavyweight boxers square off in doping case

Two heavyweight boxers squared off without throwing a punch Tuesday, as an American champion accused a Russian fighter of using a performance-enhancing substance implicated in his country's larger doping scandal and the ban on tennis star Maria Sharapova. World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder and his one-time challenger Alexander Povetkin were both in federal court in Manhattan for opening statements at a civil trial stemming from a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wilder filed after Povetkin's failed drug test forced the cancellation of their 2016 bout.

