US advances to Davis Cup quarters, 3-0 over Switzerland

United States' Steve Johnson returns the ball to Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen and Adrien Bossel during a Davis Cup tennis match, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. United States' Steve Johnson returns the ball to Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen and Adrien Bossel during a Davis Cup tennis match, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.