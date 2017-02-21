UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl has accused British Cycling of covering up an internal report
UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl has accused British Cycling of covering up an internal report into athlete welfare in the Great Britain cycling team in 2012. That report was conducted by former British Cycling chief executive Peter King on behalf of his successor Ian Drake, who left the organisation earlier this year.
