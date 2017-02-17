UK Sport bosses blame Brexit for making funding decisions harder
Seven Olympic and Paralympic sports discovered on Monday that their attempts to overturn a UK Sport decision in December not to fund them for Tokyo 2020 had failed. Olympic sports archery, badminton, fencing, table tennis and weightlifting, and Paralympic sports goalball and wheelchair rugby, will now receive no support from the lottery-backed agency.
