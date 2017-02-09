Tom Walsh helps young shot putter Ryan Ballantyne find builders job in Christchurch
Hamilton shot put ace Ryan Ballantyne is building a career path with similar construction to Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh. Ballantyne recently turned 18 and left for Christchurch just a few weeks ago, so he could work in close quarters with Walsh and their coach Dale Stevenson.
