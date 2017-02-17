Tiernan-Locke to retire from racing but not 'back down' on Tramadol claim

Former Team Sky rider Jonathan Tiernan-Locke will tell British Cycling next week what he has already claimed publicly - that he was offered the legal but controversial painkiller Tramadol when riding for Great Britain in 2012. In an interview with the BBC in October, Tiernan-Locke said the drug was "freely offered around" before the men's road race at the 2012 world championships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.