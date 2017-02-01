The Latest: Ghana forward Jordan Ayew joins Swansea
Hull City manager Marco Silva gestures during the English League Cup, Semi Final Second Leg soccer match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM stadium in Hull, England, Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, celebrates with teammate Sergio Ramos, left, and Casemiro after scoring their side's second goal against Real Sociedad during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|8 hr
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
