The appearance is part of the royal trio's Heads Together campaign
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will join runners taking part in the London Marathon for their mental health campaign Heads Together. Around 150 competitors who are running for the umbrella organisation will be joined by the royal trio on the London Marathon Community Track at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London on Sunday for a training session.
