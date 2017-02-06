Shapovalov fined for hitting umpire w...

Shapovalov fined for hitting umpire with ball in Canada-GB Davis Cup decider

Read more: Romsey Advertiser

Denis Shapovalov has been fined for hitting an umpire in the eye during Canada's Davis Cup loss to Great Britain Denis Shapovalov has been fined US dollars 7,000 for his reckless actions in Great Britain's Davis Cup victory over Canada, the International Tennis Federation has announced. The 17-year-old Canadian smashed a ball in anger during the third set of the deciding rubber against Kyle Edmund, hitting umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye, and was immediately defaulted.

