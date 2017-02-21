Saina to represent Olympic Committee in BWF
Adding another feather in her cap, star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who was appointed a member of the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission last year, would be representing the panel in the Badminton World Federation . She would join the BWF Athletes' Commission as a representative of the IOC AC, the IOC said in a communication to Nehwal.
