Saina to represent Olympic Committee in BWF

14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Adding another feather in her cap, star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who was appointed a member of the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission last year, would be representing the panel in the Badminton World Federation . She would join the BWF Athletes' Commission as a representative of the IOC AC, the IOC said in a communication to Nehwal.

