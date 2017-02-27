Russian athletes fight back against doping, state control
" A group of Russian track and field athletes want to beat dopers with science and show that their country can win clean. Formed in the shadow of Russia's doping scandals, the Rocket Science Project is hoping to encourage whistleblowers and create an independent training camp with a strict no-drugs policy.
