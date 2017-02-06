Russia track athletes banned until at...

Russia track athletes banned until at least November read comments

Read more: CBC News

IAAF president Sebastian Coe said Monday the international track organization would uphold Russia's ban until at least November. Following a council meeting in Monaco on Monday, IAAF president Sebastian Coe said Russian athletics should not expect "full reinstatement" before November.

