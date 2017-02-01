Russia slow to return Olympic medals ...

Russia slow to return Olympic medals in doping cases

None of the Russian athletes recently stripped of their Olympic titles for doping have returned their medals, the country's Olympic committee said Thursday. Russia has had 18 medalists disqualified in doping cases from Olympic retesting from the 2008 and 2012 Games.

