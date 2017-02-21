Romain Alessandrini represents new Galaxy philosophy
Rather than signing an established star who can put butts in the seats and improve the team on the field or even a player in their prime , the Galaxy have gone with a relatively unknown Frenchman who is far from a household name even in Europe. Think more Colorado signing Shkelzen Gashi, an Albanian forward who kicked around the Swiss league most of his career before scoring 10 goals in 30 appearances last year for the Rapids, than Steven Gerrard.
