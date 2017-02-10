Richard Kilty hopes selectors keep th...

Richard Kilty hopes selectors keep the faith after another disqualification

Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Richard Kilty was disqualified in the final of the men's 60m hurdles at the British Indoor Team Trials on Saturday Richard Kilty has urged British Athletics to keep faith in him after admitting he was to blame following another disqualification at the Indoor Team Trials in Sheffield. The 27-year-old was red carded for a false start on Saturday, while Andrew Pozzi won the 60 metre hurdles to book his place in the squad for the European Indoor Championships next month.

Chicago, IL

