Referee mishap at Nitro Series leaves...

Referee mishap at Nitro Series leaves headliner Bolt fuming

The second instalment of the Nitro Athletics Series ended in farce in Melbourne on Thursday, with a referee error that initially awarded the Australia team top ranking for the night by mistake, leaving headline athlete Usain Bolt fuming. Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt runs during the second night of the Nitro Athletics series at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2017.

